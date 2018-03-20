After years of cushy rental deals from the government, Hong Kong’s elite sports clubs operating 27 facilities will have to stump up one-third of the site’s market value to renew their leases – but this rule will only kick in nine years later in 2027.

In announcing the landmark policy change on Tuesday, the Home Affairs Bureau said that the lead time was necessary for affected clubs to adjust to the new rule. It added that five of the leases would expire between 2020 and 2024, with the majority of the rest running out in 2026 or 2027.

Those with leases expiring soon include the exclusive 170-hectare Fanling golf course run by the Hong Kong Golf Club, one of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club’s three sites and Aberdeen Boat Club.

Should operators of the five sites want to renew their leases, the bureau will assess their contribution to sports development in the city before agreeing, but it will not charge them the one-off fee until 2027.

The bureau’s Commissioner for Sports Yeung Tak-keung said: “We will continue to use private recreational land leases for those 27 sites, but their lease conditions will need to be revamped to suit the demands of both sports development and the need for better land utilisation.”

The decision comes after years of public criticism about private club operators paying below-market rates on the sites even though the city faces a housing shortage and skyrocketing property prices.

Critics pointed out that while the clubs were supposed to allow the public to use their facilities for a specified amount of time in exchange for favourable rental rates, most of the 27 sites were used exclusively by paying members from the city’s elite set.

The Audit Commission ran a report in 2013 criticising the clubs for rarely opening their sports facilities for public use, adding that some ran commercial activities there.

On Tuesday, figures from the bureau showed 18 private sports clubs were open to the public for 19,000 hours a month, accounting for 13 per cent of their total operating hours.

Yeung said the 27 facilities would need to commit 30 per cent of their operating hours for public use – or 240 hours a month instead of the current 50-hour requirement.

While the government did not name any specific clubs, it estimated that operators of some 100-hectares of land in the New Territories could be charged several hundreds of millions in land premium.

For urban sites of between one to two hectares, it added, the one-off fee would amount to HK$100 million (US$12.7 million) to HK$200 million.

Yeung said the operators were being charged only a third of the premium as they contributed to sports development in the city. Also, some of the operators would not be able to afford the full amount, he said.

The policy change comes as a government-appointed task force studies options to increase land supply, including developing the Fanling golf course to build homes. An earlier study found that partial development of the site could yield 5,000 flats, or 13,000 flats if the entire course was used.

The golf course is leased to its operator until August 2020, which pays HK$2.53 million in rent a year.

Asked if the government would indeed build homes on some of the sites, home affairs chief Lau Kong-wah said it would use the same benchmark to assess all sites, including whether the sport clubs were contributing to the city’s sports development.

In addition to the 27 privately-run sites, another 39 sports and recreational facilities operated by NGOs, public sports clubs and religious groups will not be subject to the new rule as they come under a different type of lease.