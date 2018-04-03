The new Philippine consul-general in Hong Kong has assured his compatriots that their personal data will be protected during tough security measures to screen prospective guests at a meet-and-greet with the country’s president Rodrigo Duterte next week.

Duterte will hold a six-hour meeting with members of the city’s Filipino community on April 12, and online registration has been extended to this Friday to accommodate as many people as possible at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, the likely venue, Antonio Morales said on Tuesday.

The tough-talking President Duterte, known by his nicknames “Digong” or “Du30” and internationally famous for his foul-mouthed tirades, is making a brief visit to Hong Kong, home to some 217,000 Filipinos, of whom 203,000 work as domestic workers.

His stopover will follow his attendance at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference set for April 8 to 11 in Hainan province, which will feature a keynote address from President Xi Jinping. Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor will also attend.

The Philippine consulate has come under fire for its arrangements for the president’s visit from vocal Filipino community leaders over its possible location – the 1,500-capacity cruise terminal – and for the screening measures. Those wishing to attend must submit their passport and Hong Kong ID card details online.

There was also unease about the distance that many workers would need to travel to get to the cruise terminal on Shing Fung Road and the date of the visit, a Thursday, instead of a Sunday, the usual day off for many workers.

Duterte’s visit also follows the sudden recall of popular labour attaché Jalilo Dela Torre, just two years into a three-year term.

Morales, a veteran diplomat who is a law graduate from the University of the Philippines and who took over the post three months ago after spending three and a half years as Philippine ambassador to Singapore, explained how the diplomatic mission had taken steps to address concerns over the visit.

“Regarding the personal information, we are treating it with utmost confidentiality ... the data we gather will not be shared with any requesting third party, and it will be only used for the event.” After the event, “we will destroy printed copies, and shred them and erase the Excel file”, he said.

The online registration was required to ensure the “limited slots” are filled on a first-come-first-served basis, he said.

While the venue has yet to be officially announced, Morales said as the consulate was informed of Duterte’s visit “not so long ago”, Kai Tak Cruise Terminal was the most likely option, as most other locations require booking a year in advance.

He said the terminal’s arrival or baggage hall could be spruced up specifically for the event.

On the Dela Torre situation, Morales said: “In the short time that I’ve been here, I’ve worked closely with ... our labour attaché, and I find him to be hard-working, honest and really has his heart for our Filipino workers here.

“With or without him we will continue with pushing in our fight against human trafficking. That is our function. Personalities come and go but the function of the office remains.”