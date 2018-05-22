Visitor numbers to the Cheung Chau Bun Festival were down nearly 30 per cent on Tuesday morning as soaring temperatures in Hong Kong kept people close to home.

Still, thousands of people flocked to the outlying island for one of the cultural highlights of the year, with organisers expecting about 50,000 at the event, down slightly on the 60,000 who made the trip in 2017.

The annual event traditionally attracts tens of thousands of visitors, all keen to see the Piu Sik parade in the afternoon, and the bun scramble at midnight.

However, the city is in the middle of a record run of high temperatures for the time of year, with Tuesday the sixth day in a row when the temperature rose above 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit), making this May the one with the second most consecutive hot days in Hong since 1963, a spokesman for the Hong Kong Observatory said.

Between 8am and Noon, 10,800 passengers took ferries to the island, 26 per cent fewer than the same period last year, according to the New World First Ferry.

Coinciding with the public holiday of Buddha’s Birthday, Tuesday is the peak of the Cheung Chau Bun Festival, which started in late April this year.

As part of the Taoist Jiao Festival to thank deities for protection, and to wish for more peace and luck for the rest of the year, Cheung Chau residents will organise a Piu Sik, or “floating colour” parade in the early afternoon, and the final bun scrambling – which gave the festival its name – at midnight.

During the Piu Sik parade, children will be dressed up as famous city figures and carried down the island’s main street on stools held by adults. The festival concludes in the evening when teams will run to three bun mountains erected in front of the Pak Tai Temple, and compete to get the bun on the top.

Yudai Masubuchi, a 28-year-old from Japan who has been working in a local bank for four months, is attending the “very important celebration” with three friends.

“I only know that there will be a lot of buns – a mountain of buns,” said Masubuchi, who only had a bottle of water with him to help combat the heat.

His friend, Hara Madoka, said the group of four would leave after watching the Piu Sik parade.

Two local women, a 60-year-old who only gave her surname of Kwok, and her 64-year-old friend Li, were travelling on the ferry with a dozen “friends and neighbours”.

Li said: “I am not worried about the crowds. I love lively activities. I have been living in Hong Kong for more than two decades and I have never joined the bun festival.”

Trying the Ping On Bun – a Chinese style steamed bun made for the day with sweet fillings and a red mark wishing people safe and smooth life – is top of Li’s list to eat if she gets the chance.

Seven secondary Form Four students from Delia Memorial School (Hip Wo) were surprised when they learned that the festival was taking place, and had been heading to the island, “to just have a day off, and do some cycling and swim”.

Joyce Gomes, one of the four girls in the group, said they picked Cheung Chau because it has been four years since they had a school trip there.

“Maybe we will try to see the parade,” she said.

Kwok Kam Kee, the Chinese pastry shop in Cheung Chau famous for selling Ping On Buns during the festival, is featuring steamed buns with cartoon characters printed on top for the first time this year, in collaboration with Japanese agency Senrio.

Traditionally, Ping On buns are white steamed buns with a red print of Chinese characters “Ping On” on their faces, delivering wishes for peace. Kwok Yu-tin, the second generation of the Kwok family in charge of the shop, said the cartoon characters were expected to “revitalise” the brand, which is more than 40 years old.

“In order not to wash the tradition away, we don’t sell cartoon buns individually,” Kwok said.

“Customers have to buy a package of four – three with cartoons and one in traditional style.”

Kwok left his general manager’s position in a listed company last September to take over the store, which was established by his father in the 1970s.

A package with cartoon buns is sold for HK$88 (US$11), while a package of traditional buns is HK$40. Kwok said traditional buns were more popular.

Kwok estimated that 10,000 to 20,000 buns would be sold on Tuesday, bringing the total amount sold during the festival to 60,000. Among all buns prepared, some 20 to 30 per cent have cartoon prints.

Kwok’s two children will join the Piu Sik parade with his five-year-old son Hayden dressed as lawmaker Ted Hui, and Hazel, his four-year-old daughter, going as former legislator Emily Lau.

The theme of this year’s parade is “making waves”, and other characters to be played by children include Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, and Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, Kwok said.