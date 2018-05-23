Hong Kong’s leader said on Wednesday policy and financial support would be forthcoming to boost the safety of lifts in the city following two serious accidents.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor’s pledge came on the same day that the Lift and Escalator Safety Advisory Committee was set to discuss the recent incidents.

Lift safety came under the spotlight earlier this month when a 64-year-old woman died after being dragged and dropped to the bottom of a lift shaft at Paris Court in Sheung Shui Town Centre, a private housing estate.

In another case in early April, a couple were seriously injured when the lift they took at Waterside Plaza in Tsuen Wan failed to stop and smashed into the top of the lift shaft at the 46-storey residential block.

At the Legislative Council meeting on Wednesday, Lam was asked by pro-establishment lawmaker Gary Chan Hak-kan how the government would do better on lift safety, and specifically whether it would establish a HK$2 billion fund (US$254.8 million) to subsidise flat owners for the replacement and improvement of old lifts.

Lam replied that officials would “respond actively” to lawmakers’ concerns.

“Lift safety has often worried many people. Hong Kong does not only have an ageing population and buildings, but ageing lifts too,” Lam said.

“So, the government is very willing to make policy and financial commitments, just like what we did on buildings in the last 10 years.”

The chief executive said officials had been helping owners to improve living environments through a project named Operation Building Bright. A fund had also been set aside to help owners improve fire safety in buildings, she added.

But Chan questioned whether extra funding would solve the problem, as the government had only been giving warnings to lift operators, he said, rather than prosecuting them or revoking their licences.

“Three of the worst operators are still managing 500 lifts across the city,” Chan said.

Lam said she would ask the Development Bureau and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department to follow up on the matter.

“But … when we tighten regulation, the reality is that we are facing a manpower shortage, there is a serious shortage in electrical and mechanical technicians,” Lam added.

Electrical and Mechanical Services director Alfred Sit Wing-hang had said last week the government was thinking about providing financial support to flat owners to improve lifts in their buildings. Requiring new safety components for ageing lifts was also under consideration.