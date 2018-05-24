Calm could soon return to one of Hong Kong’s busiest streets, with district councillors expected to pass a motion on Thursday to shut down a bustling pedestrian zone in Mong Kok that has been a hotspot for performers since 2000.

The vehicle traffic restrictions at Sai Yeung Choi Street South are in force only on weekends and public holidays, after the hours were shortened three times between 2010 and 2013.

But the scheme, which was put in place to boost shopping and commercial activity in the area, still attracted more than 1,200 complaints from local residents last year over noise and safety issues.

A motion to terminate the pedestrian zone will be discussed and is expected to be passed by the Yau Tsim Mong District Council on Thursday afternoon.

It was spearheaded by Business and Professionals Alliance district councillor Chan Siu-tong from the pro-government camp, which dominates the council.

The motion urged the government to “study” the termination of the scheme and to search for alternative locations for a pedestrian zone for the promotion of arts and culture.

The pro-democracy camp submitted a separate motion calling for stricter government regulation of the area instead of ending the scheme permanently.

The Civic Party’s Yu Tak-po, one of the three pro-democracy councillors who put forth the motion, also called for a temporary closure of the pedestrian zone and the establishment of a licensing system.