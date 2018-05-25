Bus driver unions in Hong Kong say they would “not rule out” a strike as Friday morning commuters seemed mostly unaffected by a 4,000-strong work-to-rule protest against 14-hour shifts.

At one of the city’s busiest interchanges, near the entrance of the Cross Harbour Tunnel in Hung Hom, some rush-hour passengers said they had not noticed any delays.

The stop was expected to be one of the worst hit by the industrial action as many commuters from the New Territories and Kowloon take buses to Hong Kong Island after transferring from the MTR at Hung Hom station.

An office clerk, who gave her name as Fanny, said she had left home 10 minutes earlier than usual to catch a bus to North Point for work.

“I was worried I would need to wait longer for the bus,” she said. “[But] it seems the waiting time was similar to other days.”

There are still buses for passengers, and drivers are not doing that for a long time

Paul Chan, commuter

Another commuter, Joanne, said she had waited “slightly longer” for her bus to North Point than usual, but she did not blame the drivers.

“I understand the [intention] behind the industrial action. Each person has their own problems,” she said.

Paul Chan, who was waiting to take a bus to Chai Wan for work, said the protest had not had much impact on his commute.

“I found the industrial action was reasonable. There are still buses for passengers, and drivers are not doing that for a long time,” Chan said.

During the work-to-rule protest, which began with the first buses of the day and was set to run until 10am, drivers did not drop off or pick up passengers before their vehicles were completely inside the designated areas in bus stops.

When a high number of standing passengers led to some of them crossing the yellow lines next to the driver’s seat, drivers were supposed to refuse to continue their journeys – though some were seen not doing so on Friday.

Federation of Bus Industry Trade Unions vice-chairman Lam Kam-piu said the union would need to discuss its next steps, depending on how the authorities reacted to the drivers’ demand.

Lam said they “would not rule out” a strike.

The drivers are unhappy with how the city’s Transport Department had revised work hour guidelines for bus drivers in the wake of one of the deadliest bus crashes in Hong Kong’s history.

A KMB double decker flipped on its side in Tai Po days before the Lunar New Year, killing 19 passengers and injuring 67.

The federation said earlier that a “special shift” arrangement, which allowed drivers to work up to 14 hours a day, should have been removed from the revised guidelines. It argued that keeping the arrangement meant drivers could still be overworked.

The group, which represents drivers from the city’s three largest franchised bus companies – KMB, Citybus and New World First Bus – earlier estimated that about 4,000 drivers would take part in the action on Friday.

There are about 13,000 bus drivers in Hong Kong, including Discovery Bay, Lantau and Park Island franchised bus companies.

KMB and Long Win, both owned by Transport International, have 8,300 drivers, including 560 part-timers. Citybus and New World First Bus, both owned by NWS Holdings, have 3,700 full-time drivers and about 400 part-timers. The fifth operator is New Lantao Bus, which operates on Lantau Island and has about 1,000 drivers.

The Transport Department had previously appealed to the drivers to remain rational and exercise restraint while fighting for their labour rights.