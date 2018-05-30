A middle-aged woman is in critical condition after suffering heatstroke during a hike in Southern District on Wednesday afternoon, as Hong Kong experienced its highest temperature this year.

The 53-year-old hiker was walking with friends on Ap Lei Chau when she felt dizzy under the sweltering heat at about 1.20pm near Ap Lei Pai.

A government helicopter was deployed to take her to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, where she was listed as being in critical condition.

Separately, a woman, 20, sought help after feeling unwell during a hike near Cape D’Aguilar peninsula on southeastern Hong Kong Island at about 3.30pm. An ambulance was sent but she did not need hospital treatment.

The incidents came as the Hong Kong Observatory recorded a daily maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius at its Tsim Sha Tsui headquarters at about 2pm, the highest this year and second highest for the month of May ever. Readings at this station are taken as the overall representative temperature for Hong Kong.

The hottest day ever recorded for the month of May in Hong Kong was on May 31, 1963, with a temperature of 35.5 degrees.

As of Wednesday, the city had experienced 14 consecutive days with a maximum temperature at 33 degrees or above, the most for the month of May since records began in 1884.

The city also saw the longest consecutive “very hot” weather warning since the alert system was set up by the Observatory in 2000. The warning has been in force for more than 290 consecutive hours since it was issued at 6.45am on May 18.

According to figures from the Fire Services Department, 15 hikers died and 175 were injured last year, compared with seven deaths and 269 injury cases in 2016.