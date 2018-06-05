The Hong Kong Observatory has apologised for jumping the gun on Tuesday when it came to issuing a No 1 signal for the first typhoon of the year.

A “typographical error” meant the standby signal appeared on people’s mobile phones nearly two hours earlier than intended at 9.25am, instead of the planned 11.20am.

It was eventually reissued at the right time, and with the storm still some 580 kilometres from the city and tracking towards Hainan Island, the Observatory said the chances of them issuing another signal on Tuesday “was not high”.

“Owing to typographical error, the message was disseminated earlier than the valid time. We apologise for any possible inconvenience caused,” the weather authority clarified in a statement.

The Observatory’s noon update placed the tropical depression over the central part of the South China Sea, about 580 kilometres south-southwest of Hong Kong. It is forecast to move north at about 12km/h towards Hainan Island.

“According to the present forecast track, the tropical depression will maintain a distance over 500km from Hong Kong for most of today,” its update read.

“Unless the tropical depression takes a track closer to Hong Kong, or intensifies significantly, the chance to issue higher signals today will not be high.”

The storm’s outer rain bands are expected to bring squally showers to the city in the next couple of days, it added.

At 10am, the tropical depression over the central part of the South China Sea was centred about 140km west-northwest of Xisha. The weather on Tuesday is expected to be mainly cloudy, with showers and a few squally thunderstorms.

However, information from the weather officials on Tuesday morning might have confused the public, with the standby message scheduled for 11.20am appearing two hours earlier. It appeared again in another release on the Government News and Media Information System at 10.41am.

An Observatory officer told the Post there had been a problem with its computer system.