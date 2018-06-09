Celebrated Hong Kong novelist Liu Yichang, who is considered the founding father of modern literature in the city and whose works inspired films such as Wong Kar-wai’s In the Mood for Love and 2046, died on Friday at the age of 99.

“It is with great sadness that we announce our beloved Hong Kong writer Mr Liu Yichang’s passing on the 8th of June, 2018,” Mary Wong Shuk-han, an associate professor of literature at Lingnan University wrote in an online post.

Wong added that Liu died at 2.25pm in Tung Wah Eastern Hospital in Causeway Bay.

The author’s death was the second loss in a week for the city, following news on Tuesday of the death of celebrity romance novelist Eunice Lam Yin-nei.

Born in Shanghai on December 7, 1918, and originally named Liu Tongyi, Liu Yichang first came to Hong Kong in 1948 and settled down in the city with his wife Lo Pai-wun in 1957.

In a writing career spanning more than six decades, Liu published over 30 books including novels, literary reviews, essays, poems and translated works.

He is credited for establishing modern literature in Hong Kong, with many of his works carrying the city’s unique metropolitan flavour. Liu is also known for discovering and nurturing a number of outstanding Hong Kong-based writers, including late poet Leung Ping-kwan, who went by the pen name Yesi, and author Zhang Yan, also known as Xi Xi.

Two of Liu’s well-known novels, Intersection and The Drunkard, inspired the award-winning films In the Mood for Love and 2046, by director Wong Kar-wai.

The Drunkard, written in the 1960s, is considered China’s first long fiction written in the stream-of-consciousness style, which breaks with conventional narratives, using soliloquy and a continuous flow of descriptive thoughts to tell a story.

In the 1970s, Liu’s artistry evolved to new heights, inspired by tête-bêche – an arrangement of two joined stamps in which one is upside down in relation to the other – in philately. The novel Intersection comprises two independent and intertwining stories of an old man and a young girl.

It was also a highly productive period in Liu’s career – he was a columnist for 13 newspapers and, as he revealed in his biographical documentary 1918 produced by local scriptwriter and director Ben Wong King-fai, wrote an average of some 13,000 characters a day.

In a citation for Lingnan University’s conferment of an honorary doctoral degree of literature to Liu in 2011, Professor Chan Ying-wai wrote: “He used new and original narrative techniques to describe Hong Kong’s major incidents of different times ... Professor Liu depicted various phenomena in life with a cinematic touch, presenting to readers vivid scenes such as the 1967 riots, family disputes and frequent robberies.”

The strong sense of times in Liu’s works was closely related to his media background since graduating from St John’s University in Shanghai in 1941, according to Chan.

Before Liu came to Hong Kong at the end of China’s civil war, he worked as a supplement editor for two major anti-war newspapers. In Hong Kong, he continued his editing job for newspapers and periodicals such as Hong Kong Times, Sing Tao Weekly and Xidian. From 1952 to 1957, Liu worked as an editor in Singapore and Malaysia, where he met his wife, former dancer Lo Pai-wun.

After returning to Hong Kong and marrying Lo in 1957, Liu became chief editor for supplements at the Hong Kong Times and Sing Tao Daily. In 1985, he founded Hong Kong Literature, a monthly journal, and worked as its editor till 2000, aged 82.

For his contribution to the literary arts, the Hong Kong government awarded Liu the Medal of Honour in 2001 and the Bronze Bauhinia Star in 2011. The Hong Kong Arts Development Council bestowed on him the Award for Outstanding Contribution in Arts in 2012 and the Life Achievement Award in 2014.