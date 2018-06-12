An injured Hong Kong hiker who was trapped overnight on a hillside after she slipped down a slope was rescued following an air and land operation on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old woman, who suffered leg injuries, was found trapped about 20 metres down a slope in Ma On Shan Country Park in the eastern New Territories. Firefighters scaled down and rescued her at about 10am. She had gone hiking alone. Her sister later called police.

“The woman was injured in the legs and conscious when found,” a police source said. “She was suffering from shock after being trapped on a hillside for about 12 hours.”

Firefighters carried her on a stretcher down the hill, and she was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin for treatment.

She had left her home in Kam Fung Court, Ma On Shan on Monday evening and went hiking alone in the country park, heading towards Tiu Shau Ngam, police said. After walking for about an hour, she lost her footing and slipped down the slope, according to initial information. The hiking trail was wet because of rain.

“The victim told police she had been trapped and unable to phone for help because her bag containing her mobile phone and personal belongings was at the top of the slope,” the source said.

He added that the woman had no food and water and her shouts for help had gone unanswered.

A search and rescue operation deploying a government helicopter was launched at about 7.45am on Tuesday after the hiker’s 36-year-old sister called police to say she had not returned home.

The sister told police the victim had on previous occasions gone hiking alone in the country park.

About 15 minutes later, other hikers called the force after they found her bag and heard shouts for help.

In addition to the deployment of the helicopter, firefighters from the high-angle rescue team and police joined the search. The hiker was found after an hour.

“Firefighters scaled down the slope, secured her in a stretcher and brought her back to the top of the slope,” a Fire Services Department spokeswoman said.

She said firefighters took about an hour to carry her down the hill.

Police said initial investigations found nothing suspicious.