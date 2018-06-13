A truck driver was arrested after his vehicle hit and knocked unconscious a 36-year-old passer-by in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The victim was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

The collision happened outside Kai Ching Estate on Shing Kai Road in Kowloon Bay soon after 9am, according to police.

The passer-by suffered head injuries and was taken unconscious to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. Before 1pm, he was still receiving surgery in hospital, a government spokeswoman said.

Police arrested the 29-year-old truck driver on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm. By 3pm, the man was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

According to police figures, 58 people died in 39 traffic accidents across the city in the first four months of this year, including a February bus crash in which 19 people were killed and more than 60 injured.