A 56-year-old man died after a taxi involved in a collision flew off the road and trapped him against a shop shutter during Monday’s early hours.

A cabby was arrested on suspicion of causing the accident in Yau Ma Tei, which also injured a taxi passenger.

At about 3am on Monday, two taxis were travelling along Nathan Road towards Mong Kok. When passing the junction with Kansu Street, one of the taxis – driven by a 23-year-old man, surnamed Cheng – hit the other, driven by a 67-year-old man surnamed Kong.

Kong’s taxi reportedly lost control and knocked down the 56-year-old man, surnamed Yau, who was on the pavement.

A photo posted by local media showed Yau trapped between the taxi, which had mounted the pavement, and a shop's roller shutter.

Police said Yau injured the lower part of his body. He was unconscious when being rushed to the nearby Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and was certified dead at 3.44am.

Cheng was arrested for dangerous driving causing death. At 9.30am he was still being detained for further inquiries.

A 27-year-old man, who was in the taxi that hit the man, injured his shoulder and was sent to Kwong Wah Hospital, Yau Ma Tei.

The passenger, surnamed Chong, told local media that Yau was unresponsive from when he was hit. He said he and other passers-by tried to move the taxi away from the shutter, and off the victim, before paramedics arrived.