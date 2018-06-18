Revellers and rowers gathered at waterways across Hong Kong on Monday morning to soak in the fun and festivities of the Dragon Boat festival.

Amid mild and slightly breezy weather, boat races took place at locations including Stanley, Aberdeen and Sai Kung as part of a ritual that has roots stretching back more than 2,000 years.

“Dragon boat racing has a rich history here and you’ve got to visit this event if you’re a part of Hong Kong,” said local Ray Chan, 38, who turned up at the Sai Kung waterfront, in the eastern New Territories, to catch a glimpse of the celebrations.

A total of 157 teams turned out for this year’s Sai Kung competition, which ranged from corporate races to contests for participants with intellectual disabilities.

For the first time there was a race for teenagers, which organisers said was aimed at training new blood and introducing the traditional pastime to a younger generation.

“The best thing about these events is teamwork,” said Jacky Cheung Yat-leung, executive vice-president of the preparatory committee for the Sai Kung races.

“We can bring the entire district together, from the district council to community NGOs to locals, to work on the same thing with a common goal.”





The atmosphere in Aberdeen on the south side of Hong Kong Island was just as festive.

The former fishing town was due to host a total of 33 races, with 60 teams made up of everyone from local villagers and company employees to university students.

Crystal Kwok Chi-yu, a 32-year-old photographer, arrived just before 7am to secure a spot from which to capture the best shots.

“This is my fourth year here, and it has always been crowded,” she said.

“I love how lively and energised the photos of dragon boat races appear to be.”

Chan Chung, a fisherman in his 60s watching the races from the stands, used to take part in his younger years.

“Back in the old days, every fisherman took part,” Chan said. “The whole village would join the games and then have dinner all together at night.”

He described the events as something akin to a “holy ceremony”.

Nearby at Stanley Main Beach, the Sun Life Stanley International Dragon Boat Championships got under way at 8am with 264 teams made up of more than 6,000 rowers and 140 companies.

The Stanley races were more of a break with tradition as many dressed up in costume to compete for the Most Outstanding Outfit Award. Pirates, clowns and spectators in face paint and colourful wigs crowded the beach.

The organiser set up workshops with interactive games to raise awareness of the importance of protecting the local environment, mindful of the impact of large sporting events.

Advocacy group The Green Earth collaborated with Sun Life to set up seven recycling points manned by 80 volunteers. They were expected to collect more than 10,000 plastic bottles and aluminium cans.

“We can see that the environmental awareness of the racers is pretty high. Some teams have their own recycling bags,” said Vivien Cheng Yu-wai, director of Green Earth’s community partnership.

In Aberdeen, Greeners Action was on hand to promote an environmental message.

Competitors were urged to bring their own water bottles and recycle lunch boxes and other items at temporary collection points.

Yip Chui-man, the NGO’s assistant project manager, said more than 50 volunteers had given up their time.

The group would monitor waste management for the Aberdeen event and provide the organiser with suggestions on how to improve next year, Yip said.

The annual festival, also known as the Tuen Ng festival, falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the lunar calendar. Many Chinese also mark the occasion by eating rice dumplings and paying tribute to the ancient poet Qu Yuan from China’s Warring States period (475-221BC).

Legend has it that Qu, banished and disillusioned with the state of his government, threw himself into a river.

To stop the fish devouring his body, villagers took to their boats, splashing their paddles, beating drums and throwing rice, to ward off any and all in the water.