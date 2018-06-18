Hong Kong travel agents are reporting that all their customers in Osaka are safe after a deadly earthquake struck Japan’s second city on Monday during the height of rush hour.

A nine-year-old girl was killed when a wall collapsed at her school, an 80-year-old man is also believed to have died, and 200 people have reportedly been injured in the quake, which was measured at magnitude 5.3 by the United States Geological Survey.

The Japan Meteorological Agency measured the tremor at 6.1, which struck at 7.58am as people crowded into train stations for their daily commute. Scattered fires broke out in buildings in the heavily urbanised area, and while authorities reported no damage to railways or major roads, parts of the network had been closed as a precaution.

A number of tour groups are presently in Japan, and Alice Chan Cheung Lok-yee, Travel Industry Council executive director, said around six agencies had reported in to say their groups were safe.

Although largely unaffected by the powerful quake, Chan said groups may need to adjust their itineraries.

“Due to closure of some highways, there may be minor adjustments to the itineraries but cancellation of tours is not expected,” said Chan.

She said the council had not received any requests for help from Hong Kong travellers regarding the earthquake.

Steve Huen Kwok-chuen, executive director of EGL Tours, said its travel agency had more than 10 tours in Osaka, and all had reported in as being safe.

While some tours might begin their activities slightly later than scheduled, Huen said in general their travel plans would continue as expected.

Huen said his agency had four to five tours heading to Osaka daily, and at the moment they would not be cancelled. He said while airports or highways were closed immediately after the quake, they were gradually reopened again.

A spokeswoman for Hong Thai Travel Services said its four tours in Osaka, involving 80 people, were safe and their itineraries had not been affected.

Hong Kong’s Immigration Department said it had contacted the Hong Kong office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese Consulate-General in Osaka, and the Travel Industry Council for further information.

The department has also provided information to Hongkongers who inquired about transport issues, and would closely monitor the aftermath of the quake.

Hong Kong residents outside the city requiring help can call the department’s 24-hour hotline at (852) 1868.