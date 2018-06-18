Kevin Egan, one of Hong Kong’s top criminal barristers, died of throat cancer on Sunday night, multiple legal sources have confirmed. He was 70.

The Australian, who handled some of the most famous criminal cases in the city’s history, was remembered as a “wonderful guy” who was always willing to help a friend, and would be missed by members of his profession.

Egan qualified as a barrister in 1972 and later came to Hong Kong and joined the Department of Justice. He swiftly rose to become deputy principal Crown Counsel, and prosecuted numerous cases with the city’s Independent Commission Against Corruption.

After leaving for private practice, he won a series of famous victories against the ICAC, including acquittals for former beauty queen Elsie Chan Yik-zee in a HK$515 million (US$66 million) land fraud case, and for Chen Po-sum, former vice-chairwoman of the stock exchange, against a range of corruption charges.

Egan was again in the spotlight in the case of Tang Lin-ling, a mainland Chinese woman who took photos during hearings related to 2014’s pro-democracy Occupy protests.

Last month, Tang claimed in court she had engaged Egan to represent her. However, Egan turned up to clarify that he only advised her “as a courtesy”, after she reached out for his help during a random lift conversation, and was not representing her.

In a dramatic twist, the woman then rejected Egan’s help later that day.

“I first met him when he was a robust prosecutor in the legal department,” prominent criminal barrister Cheng Huan SC said. “Many considered him to be a bully, but of course like most of us he mellowed with the passing years.

“After he came out to the private Bar I think he realised that after all, the prosecution does not always have a monopoly on the truth. He was a very successful practitioner in the junior Bar, and was an equally robust defence lawyer.

“He has many friends in the Bar who will miss his style of advocacy.”

Another barrister, Paul Leung, who was Egan’s colleague in the Department of Justice and again in private practice, praised him as someone who was always willing to offer help to friends, and other lawyers.

Lawmaker James To Kun-sun who, as a summer intern, worked next to Egan’s room in the Department of Justice, shared Leung’s sentiment.

Describing him as a very nice predecessor, To said the case of Tang Lin-ling had illustrated Egan’s willingness to help others, “even some random guys”.

Criminal defence lawyer Jonathan Midgley said: “He was a wonderful character, and a very, very good advocate. It’s very sad to lose him.”



Sources said Egan had been involved in a criminal case which is expected to begin tomorrow, and other barristers had been contacted to see if any would take up the case.

Additional reporting by Alvin Lum