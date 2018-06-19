A truck carrying an excavator knocked over a gantry near a Hong Kong tunnel on Tuesday, causing a 3.5km traffic jam.

The crash occurred at the Kowloon-bound exit of Lion Rock Tunnel soon after 4.30pm. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Officers closed the tunnel after the crash and converted its Sha Tin-bound lanes to two-way traffic.

At about 5.15pm, vehicles stretched back 3.5km on Lion Rock Tunnel Road to Sun Tin Wai in Sha Tin. There was a 2.5km traffic queue that extended to Waterloo Road near the junction with Prince Edward Road West in Kowloon Tong.

“The Transport Department anticipates that traffic will be relatively busy during the coming evening peak hours,” a spokesman said.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes such as Tate’s Cairn Tunnel and Shing Mun Tunnel.

A government spokeswoman said at 6pm Highways Department staff were sent to the site of the traffic accident to investigate when the gantry could be removed and the road reopened.