Baby girl dies after fall at flat on Hong Kong public housing estate

A nine-month-old girl died on Wednesday night after falling off a bed and apparently suffocating at a public housing estate in northern Hong Kong.

The girl’s father, 31, called emergency services to his flat on Leung King Estate, Tuen Mun, at about 9.20pm.

“He called police saying his daughter accidentally fell from a bed,” a police spokesman said. The infant had been left on an adult bed to sleep. At the time of the incident, the girl’s father and grandfather were at home, along with a domestic helper.

A police source said it seemed the baby had tumbled from the bed and landed face down on a mattress on the floor.

“It is possible she suffered suffocation after she failed to roll over,” the source said.

The baby was unconscious when emergency workers arrived. She was certified dead on arrival at Tuen Mun Hospital.

Police said there were no signs of anything suspicious, and there would be a postmortem examination.

The city’s Department of Health said on its website: “Never leave a baby (of any age) alone on a diaper changing mat, table, an adult bed or a sofa.

“If you are not free to look after your baby for the time being, place him/her in the baby cot or playpen.”

According to the department, parents who need occasional help at home can approach the Occasional Child Care Service, Mutual Help Child Care Centres or Neighbourhood Support Child Care Project of the Social Welfare Department.