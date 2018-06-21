The driver of a school bus was arrested in Hong Kong on Thursday after his vehicle hit and killed an elderly woman – the city’s fourth road fatality in eight days.

The incident took place on Ap Lei Chau Main Street, Ap Lei Chau soon after 8am.

The 75-year-old victim was taken unconscious to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam, where she was later declared dead.

A police spokeswoman said that one of the bus passengers, a 67-year-old nanny, suffered minor chest injuries and was taken to the same hospital.

Police arrested the 65-year-old driver for dangerous driving causing death. As of 1pm, he was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

Between Thursday last week and Monday, there were three other fatal traffic accidents across the city.

On Monday, a 56-year-old passer-by died after a taxi involved in a collision with another cab flew off the road and crushed him against the front of a shop in Yau Ma Tei.

In Sham Shui Po on Sunday, a truck hit and killed a 60-year-old man on Yee Kuk Street, Sham Shui Po as he was unloading goods from a delivery van.

Last Thursday, a 49-year-old man died after being hit by a school bus on Mei Tin Road, Sha Tin.

According to police figures, 69 people died in 50 traffic accidents across the city in the first five months of this year, including a bus crash in February that saw 19 people killed and more than 60 injured.