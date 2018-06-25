A motorcyclist died in hospital after he became trapped under a truck following a collision in Hong Kong on Monday.

The motorbike and the truck collided outside Enterprise Square in Wang Chiu Road, Kowloon Bay soon after 12.30pm, according to police.

A police spokesman said the motorcyclist, who was in his 40s, was trapped under the truck and had to be freed by firefighters.

The man was taken unconscious to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong, where he was declared dead soon after 2pm.

Police said the truck driver, aged about 60, passed a breathalyser test following the incident.

It was the fifth road fatality in the city in 11 days. According to police figures, 69 people died in 50 traffic accidents across the city in the first five months of this year, including a bus crash in February that saw 19 people killed and more than 60 injured.