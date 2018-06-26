NewsHong KongCommunity
image

More than 200 people flee Hong Kong government building as fire breaks out in store room

No injuries have been reported in the first-alarm blaze at Harbour Building on Pier Road in Central

PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 26 June, 2018, 2:43pm
UPDATED : Tuesday, 26 June, 2018, 3:17pm

Clifford Lo
More than 200 employees fled from a government office block in Hong Kong’s busy financial district when a store room in the building caught fire on Tuesday.

Police were notified by a security guard soon after 11am, and emergency crews were called in when smoke emerged from the ground-floor room of Harbour Building on Pier Road in Central.

About 210 people had fled to the ground floor before emergency personnel arrived, according to a government spokesman.

He said firefighters used a water jet to battle the blaze and it was extinguished by 11.22am. No casualties were reported.

Eight fire engines and one ambulance were deployed for the first-alarm fire. Fires in Hong Kong are rated on a scale of one to five with five being the most severe.

A police spokeswoman said a short circuit was the suspected cause.

 

