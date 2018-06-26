A truck driver was arrested on Tuesday after he reversed his vehicle into an elderly woman, 87, and killed her – Hong Kong’s sixth road fatality in under two weeks.

The accident happened on Cheung Wong Road near Shamchun Street at about 4.45am in Mong Kok, according to police.

“The woman sustained a head injury and was certified dead at the scene,” a police spokesman said.

The driver, 40, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death. As of 2pm, he was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact officers on +852 3661 9000 or +852 3661 9058.

Since June 14, there have been five other fatal traffic accidents across the city.

On Monday, a 41-year-old rider died in a collision between his motorbike and a truck in Kowloon Bay.

Last Thursday, the driver of a school bus was arrested after his vehicle hit and killed a 75-year-old woman in Ap Lei Chau.

In Yau Ma Tei on Monday last week, a 56-year-old man died after he was crushed by a taxi which was thrown off the road in a collision with another cab.

On June 17, a truck hit and killed a 60-year-old man on Yee Kuk Street in Sham Shui Po as he was unloading goods from a delivery van.

Three days before that, an 86-year-old man died after being hit by a school bus on Mei Tin Road in Sha Tin.

According to police figures, 69 people died in 50 traffic accidents across the city in the first five months of the year, including a horrific Tai Po bus crash in February that saw 19 killed and more than 60 injured. Last year, 108 people were killed in 104 fatal traffic accidents.