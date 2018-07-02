An 18-year-old man was in a coma on Monday after being struck by lightning, as rough weather battered Hong Kong.

Police said the man was in a group of seven hiking in Ma On Shan Country Park. A woman from the group called police at about 12.45pm, soon after the freak accident.

Hong Kong's weather is getting hotter and more extreme

That came as the amber rainstorm warning was in place, with the Hong Kong Observatory saying there could be floods in some low-lying areas. The warning – which means the city is being lashed with up to 30mm of rain per hour, and it is likely to continue – was issued at 12.15pm, and cancelled an hour later.

The thunderstorm warning was in place from late Monday morning, and extended to 3pm. The Observatory warned city residents not to stand on high ground, and to keep away from conductive objects, trees or masts.

Gusts reaching 70km/h or higher were forecast to continue beating the city, along with temperatures ranging from 27 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Between 6mm and 15mm of rain was recorded in Kwai Tsing from 10.45am to 11.45am, the Observatory said. From 3mm to 11mm was recorded in Sham Shui Po during the same hour.

The red flag was raised at Silverstrand Beach, Clear Water Bay First Beach and Clear Water Bay Second Beach in Sai Kung, meaning people should not go in the water due to the inclement weather. That was also the case at Pui O Beach, Hung Shing Yeh Beach and Lo So Shing Beach.