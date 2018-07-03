From a school principal who helps young students build their self-worth, to a retiree who offers sanctuary to hundreds of homeless dogs, inspirational Hongkongers are making the city a better place to live.

Now these community achievers can get the recognition they deserve, as polls are open for the Spirit of Hong Kong People’s Choice award, which is organised by the South China Morning Post for the sixth year.

This year’s award series celebrates 23 individuals and groups for their selfless efforts to make life better for the less fortunate.

From now until July 31, readers can vote online for the person they think is most deserving of the People’s Choice award, from five categories for individuals.

The finalists include a photographer who visited 200 estates and chronicled the changes in Hong Kong’s public housing schemes, and a programmer who developed mobile apps for people with disabilities.

Also among the contenders are a deaf rugby player who coaches at different local special needs schools, and a Chinese medicine practitioner who regularly participates in activities to help young drug users.

In addition to the polls, one winner will be selected by the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards’ judges from seven categories: community contribution, overcoming personal challenge, compassion ambassador, cultural preservation, innovating for good, corporate citizen (group) and Lion Rock entrepreneur (group). Results will be announced in September.

The judging panel is presided over by Competition Commission chairwoman Anna Wu Hung-yuk.

Fellow judge Daryl Ng Win-kong, deputy chairman of Sino Group, said the polls offered the public an opportunity to thank those with big hearts.

“We continue to be inspired and humbled by Hong Kong’s unsung heroes, whose work epitomises the can-do Lion Rock spirit of kindness, courage and determination, and helps us build a better and more harmonious Hong Kong,” he said.

“Let’s vote and show these wonderful individuals the appreciation they deserve.”

Kerry Group Kuok Foundation CEO David Pang Ding-jung, who also sits on the judging panel, said the awards celebrated the unsung heroes’ dedication and time helping those in need.

“With perseverance, these ordinary people have made small steps to big changes,” he said.

“They are making Hong Kong and the world a better place, for ourselves, for our children, and for the generations to come.”

Another judge, Altaya Group managing director Paulo Pong Kin-yee, said he was impressed by the unsung heroes’ selflessness and generosity.

“I love to read these fascinating, untold stories. These people are some of the pillars of society.”

Click here to vote for your favourite individual for the People’s Choice award.