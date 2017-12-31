After the Christmas and New Year festivities draw to a close, it is perhaps time for Hongkongers to pay extra attention to their wallet as rate increases for several services come into effect on January 1.

Electricity fees for both Hong Kong power ­companies are to rise by 1.9 per cent.

The tariff for CLP Power, which serves some two million accounts across Kowloon, the New Territories, and Lantau Island, will increase to HK$1.154 per unit of electricity. Meanwhile, HK Electric, which supplies more than 570,000 households on Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island, will adjust its tariff to HK$1.125 per unit.

Mailing letters in the city will also cost more: HK$2, up from HK$1.70.

According to Hongkong Post, the rate for sending airmail letters that weigh under 20 grams to places such as mainland China or Taiwan has been revised from HK$2.90 to HK$3.40. The rate for other destinations is to rise as well: from between HK$2.90 and HK$3.80 to between HK$3.70 and HK$5.

Letters by surface mail that weigh 20 grams or less bound for mainland China, Macau or Taiwan will have their rates adjusted from HK$2.20 to HK$2.60, while postage to other destinations will change too: from between HK$2.80 and HK$3.70 to between HK$3.20 and HK$4.80.

Car owners must also take note of additional expenses when parking at Housing Authority car parks.

The monthly charges for Tier 1 fixed parking spaces for private cars are set to increase: from between HK$1,460 and $2,580 to between HK$1,550 and HK$2,730 for covered spaces. Open space rates are going up: from between HK$1,200 and HK$2,120 to between HK$1,270 and HK$2,250.

Hourly rates for private car parking spaces will see a HK$1 uptick. And charges for the day pass and 24-hour pass are due to rise by HK$5 for private car parking spaces for all regions.

Meanwhile, monthly charges for motorcycle parking will go up: to HK$520 from HK$480 for covered spaces and to HK$400 from HK$370 for open spaces.