Andy Tsang Wai-hung, Hong Kong’s controversial police commissioner during the 2014 Occupy protests, has been appointed as a director of public transport operator Transport International Holdings.

Tsang, 59, will earn HK$324,000 (US$41,000) a year as a non-executive director and another HK$180,000 a year as a member of the company’s audit and risk management committee.

The posts took effect on Monday. He will continue his work as a management consultant and strategist for Chen Hsong Holdings, a plastic injection moulding machine manufacturer in Hong Kong.

“Mr Tsang will hold office as a director until the next annual general meeting of the company and shall be eligible for re-election and subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the subsequent annual general meetings of the company,” Transport International said in its announcement.

Kowloon Motor Bus and Long Win Bus are Transport Internationals subsidiaries.

Nicknamed “Bald Eagle” for his hawkish style, he was known as a hardliner to many of those who took part in the 2014 protest movement. During his term as commissioner, from January 2011 to May 2015, demonstrations often turned into confrontations that ended in mass arrests and showers of pepper spray – including in 2011 during an anti-budget protest when an eight-year-old boy was among those sprayed.

Tear gas was also deployed at the dawn of the Occupy protests that resulted in more than 1,700 arrests.

Tsang became the police commissioner in January 2011 and left the force in 2015 just months after the end of the 79-day pro-democracy Occupy demonstrations in December 2014.

He joined the police as an inspector in January 1978 and led the force’s elite Organised Crime and Triad Bureau from 2000 to 2002.

Tsang was not the first former police commissioner to join the city’s major transport operators after leaving the force.

His predecessor, former commissioner Tang King-shing, became the vice-chairman and board executive director of Hong Kong Airlines in 2016 after his retirement in 2011.

Another ex-police chief, Tsang Yam-pui, younger brother of former chief executive Donald Tsang Yam-kuen, became an executive director of NWS Holdings, which owns New World First Bus and Citybus, about six months after leaving the force in December 2003.

Cheung Wing-yui and Lee Luen-fai have also been appointed as directors of Transport International and its two subsidiary companies.

Cheung, 68, is a deputy chairman and non-executive director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings and a vice-chairman and non-executive director of SUNeVision Holdings. He is also a non-executive director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Insurance, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties.

Lee, 64, is director of public affairs at Sun Hung Kai Properties.