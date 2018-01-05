Most Hong Kong flights to New York were axed on Friday as a deadly winter storm gripped the east coast of the United States and Canada.

Up to 5,000 people on flights to and from Hong Kong to New York and Boston have been affected, based on the number of seats offered on the route, which saw cancellations, diversions or delays on Thursday and Friday.

With the worst of the damaging storm set to ease on Friday, airports across the US east coast are likely to reopen gradually. Most flights from Hong Kong to the US east coast are set to resume on Saturday after the severe weather forced the closure of airports.

The “bomb cyclone” – as the deadly storm was dubbed – was forecast to bring hurricane-force winds, as much as 46cm of snow in several states and wind chills as brutal as minus 40 degrees Celsius this weekend, forcing the closure of schools and offices, cancelling thousands of flights and halting ground transport systems. At least five people have been reported dead so far.

At the height of the storm, blizzard warnings and states of emergency were in wide effect, and wind gusts hit more than 113km/h in some places.

The flight-tracking site FlightAware reported nearly 5,000 cancelled flights across the United States. Those included more than two-thirds of flights in and out of New York City and Boston airports.

On its website, Cathay Pacific Airways, which has 12 daily flights to and from Hong Kong to Boston and New York’s John F. Kennedy and Newark airports and from Vancouver, warned of disruption.

“We are closely monitoring the impact of the winter storm on our flight operations. We expect disruptions to flight departures and arrivals in Boston and New York (JFK) on Thursday and Friday,” the airline said, as it cancelled, diverted or delayed 16 flights in total.

Flights on Friday from Hong Kong to New York’s John F Kennedy airport were scrapped as a result of the weather. Cathay Pacific diverted, delayed or cancelled some nine flights on Thursday as the winter storm started to take hold.

In Europe, various airlines kept flying to the likes of New York. However, with airports still closed and the weather affecting large portions of the east coast of the United States and Canada, planes were being sent back across the Atlantic Ocean or diverted hundreds of miles off-course.