Passengers travelling on the soon-to-open high-speed rail from Hong Kong to Guangdong province will have to pay up to HK$260 (US$33) in fares, HK$50 more than for using the current through-train option and significantly higher than the previously “assumed” prices.

Speaking after meeting with China Railway Corporation officials in Beijing, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan on Monday said both sides had decided on the fares for the high-speed rail, which was set to start running from the third quarter this year.

He said fares for express trains from Hong Kong’s West Kowloon station to Futian in Shenzhen city, Shenzhen North, Humen in Dongguan city, and Guangdong South would cost HK$80, HK$90, HK$210 and HK$260 respectively.

Such prices were higher than “assumed fares” the government gave earlier, which were calculated based partly on patronage forecasts.

In 2009, it was said that fares to Shenzhen would cost HK$45 to HK$49, with the figures raised to HK$53-HK$57 in 2016. Over the same period, the fare to Humen was raised from HK$131 to HK$153, and to Guangdong, from HK$180 to HK$210.

“Compared with travelling to Guangzhou by through train, which costs HK$210, [the express rail] is attractive because of speed, level of comfort and time,” Chan said in Beijing on Monday.

According to the MTR’s website, it took about two hours to get to Guangzhou East by through train. By comparison, the government had earlier advertised that passengers would only need 48 minutes to reach Guangzhou from Hong Kong by express rail.

However, critics had hit out at what they called a “misleading” television commercial, saying that the Guangzhou South station the high speed rail would use was not in downtown Guangzhou. They said it would take another 40 minutes to an hour to reach downtown Guangzhou.

There would be 114 pairs, or 228 trains, running daily between Hong Kong and the four mainland stations at its peak, Chan said. Of the 114 pairs, 84 would be for Futian and Shenzhen North, and the other 30 for Guangzhou South and Humen. He expected that 130 days every year would be considered peak days.

Train frequency would be increased or reduced, depending on the situation after trains started running, he added.

The express rail was controversial because of the so-called co-location arrangement that would allow mainland officers to enforce mainland laws in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon station. Supporters said it would allow faster passenger flow.

But this arrangement was considered by critics as harming the “one country, two systems” principle, under which Hong Kong enjoys a high degree of autonomy from the central government until 2047.

On Sunday, director Wang Zhimin of the central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong said his office would be “working more and closer” with the city’s administration, drawing condemnation that his office was explicitly meddling in local affairs.

Chan, asked if he foresaw that the liaison office would help the Hong Kong government rally support from the legislature and public for the co-location arrangement, said local affairs would “definitely” be handled by the local government.

But he added: “Of course, different friends and people may want to help out on certain areas, that is something we welcome.”

Last month, China’s top legislative body has formally approved this co-location arrangement. The last stage involved enacting local laws on the issue before the West Kowloon terminus could be opened in the third quarter.