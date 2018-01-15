Prices for home cleaning services have surged ahead of the Lunar New Year, driven by stronger demand, Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog found.

Eight out of the 10 cleaning companies surveyed by the Consumer Council raised prices from mid-January, with one firm increasing its rates from as early as December 18, even though the services remained largely the same, the council said on Monday. The first day of the Lunar New Year is on February 16.

One company raised its hourly rate by 94 per cent to HK$155 (US$19.80) from HK$80.

Some added around HK$25 to each order, while others offered special Lunar New Year packages costing more than HK$1,500 for five hours.

The council also found hourly rates could vary by as much as 150 per cent between firms at normal times (not during the Lunar New Year). The extent of services differed too, with some firms declining to clean basic items such as washbasins or mouldy tiles.

“Consumers should pay attention to the scope of the services before purchasing,” said Clement Chan Kam-wing, chairman of the council’s publicity and community relations committee.

Some cleaning companies did not take on risky tasks including cleaning windows, crystal chandeliers and ceilings, while most did not cover taking care of pets, cooking, dish washing and car washing.

The council reminded consumers to be aware of various surcharges. While most firms charged more for going to remote areas, some may define such areas as any place that took more than 15 minutes to walk to from an MTR station.

If cleaners damaged household items, all 10 companies surveyed would only provide compensation of up to HK$300.

The council received four complaints about home cleaning services last year, down from five in 2016.

The complaints ranged from cleaners being late or lazy to damage to furniture such as scratches on a glass table.