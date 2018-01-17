Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan was blasted by lawmakers on Wednesday for not giving them estimated traffic flows for the much-delayed mega bridge linking Hong Kong to Zhuhai and Macau, which is set to open sometime this year.

The transport chief had dismissed requests for an updated usage forecast for the multibillion-dollar 55km sea link, which as of last month, had overrun by about 9.95 billion yuan (US$1.48 billion).

Hong Kong taxpayers would have to pick up an additional estimated HK$2.36 billion (US$302 million) of the tab, bringing the city’s share of the cost to about HK$120 billion.

Toll prices for vehicles using the bridge have yet to be finalised.

Chan told lawmakers: “Given that the bridge is about to be commissioned, we think that there is not much material meaning in making projections on traffic and passenger flow for the initial stage of commissioning.”

Instead, he cited a long-term forecast from a decade ago, with a government consultant estimating that by 2030 and 2037, the traffic flow would reach around 29,100 and 42,000 vehicles per day, with the daily passenger flow expected to reach 126,000 and 175,000 trips respectively.

Lawmakers were outraged, with pro-establishment legislator Ma Fung-kwok weighing in to say: ““I think you need to give a full account to the public so we know what to expect. If the actual traffic flow falls short of the government’s expectation then there should be remedial measures to resolve the problems.

“I find it unacceptable that you say there is no such evaluation.”

But Chan insisted that he only had the 2008 figures on hand, with these based on projections that the bridge would be operational from 2016 and at the outset, have 9,200 and 14,000 vehicle trips daily, with between 55,800 and 69,200 passengers using the facility.

“But now it’s already 2018 so there are a lot of uncertainties about these projections,” Chan pointed out.

The construction of the Hong Kong section of the bridge, which links it to the reclaimed Chek Lap Kok island where the airport is, has been plagued by a series of problems.

Besides delays and the cost overrun, there have been deadly accidents, a corruption scandal involving fake concrete tests and construction obstacles such as drifting of an artificial island meant to house immigration facilities.

Despite the government’s earlier pledge that the bridge would be ready for use by the end of last year, Chan admitted that a lot of tasks had yet to be completed, including indoor fitting-out, building services electric and mechanical, and road surfacing works.

“Further to the complete connection of the viaduct, tunnel and at-grade roads of the Hong Kong section of the bridge last year, road surfacing works and road facilities will be completed within this week,” he said.

“The remaining works in progress mainly include the final installation and testing of the Traffic Control and Surveillance System, as well as the final works of some ancillary facilities,” he added.