Long-haul bus commuters in Hong Kong will be able to slice up to 20 per cent off their travel outlay from March 1, when the city’s biggest operator launches a monthly pass.

The Transport Department announced on Friday it had approved Kowloon Motor Bus Company’s (KMB) application to launch the pass next month.

“The approved KMB monthly pass can relieve public transport expense burdens for passengers, especially long-distance commuters or frequent patrons of KMB services,” a department spokesman said.

For residents in the northwest or north New Territories who need to travel to Hong Kong Island for work, public transport expenses could be reduced by about 20 per cent, he added.

The monthly pass, costing HK$780 (US$100), will get commuters onto most KMB bus routes including jointly operated routes, overnight routes and recreational routes, but not onto MTR “K” feeder routes.

KMB will install monthly pass sales machines at major interchanges and terminals in Kowloon and the New Territories.

Passengers will be able to use Octopus cards to buy the monthly pass at the machines from February 14 onwards.

The department spokesman said it would continue to encourage other franchised bus companies to think about bringing in monthly pass schemes.