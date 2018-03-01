The Hong Kong government is actively considering the introduction of a new tax deduction for renters, a measure it was unable to include in this year’s budget because it would require a computer system upgrade, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Thursday.

“We studied the policy, but it was difficult for us to realise it this year,” Chan said on a phone-in programme jointly organised by three major radio broadcasters on Thursday morning to answer questions from the public on the 2018-19 budget.

“We have to change the computer system of the Inland Revenue Department. We also need to consider other details of implementation,” he continued.

Chan refused to disclose the potential scale of the deduction but emphasised that the government had acknowledged the heavy pressure “many people” faced from rising rents.

As of last December, the average rent for a private domestic unit sized between 40 square metres and 69.9 square metres was HK$416 (US$53) per square metre on Hong Kong Island, HK$354 in Kowloon and HK$262 in the New Territories, the highest since the last quarter of 2016, according to the Rating and Valuation Department.

In his second budget for the city, delivered on Wednesday, Chan announced a series of salary and profits tax rebates and increased tax allowances.

Both profits tax and salary tax for 2017/18 will be reduced by 75 per cent, subject to a ceiling of HK$30,000. The deductions would benefit 1.88 million taxpayers and reduce tax revenue by HK$22.6 billion (US$2.9 billion).

The finance chief also widened the tax bands for the city’s salary tax from the current HK$45,000 to HK$50,000, increasing the number of tax bands from four to five.

Tax allowances for raising children and parental maintenance were increased, a move that will benefit 942,000 taxpayers in total and reduce tax revenue by HK$1.89 billion.

Despite the tax sweeteners, both the programme hosts and the members of the public who called in raised concerns over domestic tenants not benefiting from the tax cuts.

A female caller surnamed Ho told Chan that the government should intervene in the leasing market and cap rents. Chan replied that the government had decided against a rental ceiling because “local and foreign experiences we studied showed that rent control might not bring the best results to the market”.

Rental tax deductions may not benefit most the “Sandwich class” – those not poor enough to apply for public housing but not rich enough to buy their own homes – and could in the long run push rents to higher levels, property industry insiders and lawmakers said in response to Chan’s remarks.

“Two out of three working people in Hong Kong are not taxpayers because they earn too little – how can they be helped if rental subsidy is done through tax rebates?” Labour Party lawmaker Fernando Cheung Chiu-hung asked.

Cheung, the social welfare sector legislator, brought up how in some other countries, rental subsidies were deposited directly into citizens’ accounts by the tax authority.

Louis Chan Wing-kit, Asia-Pacific vice-chairman and residential division chief executive at Centaline Property Agency, said rental tax deductions might help relieve the burden on tenants in the short term, but “in three to four years, the rents will eventually rise to a higher level along with the increasing demand and the general property market”.

Cheung said the government should intervene in the leasing market through measures such as rent and utility fee caps as well as restrictions on forced removal, as “rent and property prices have gone far beyond people’s affordability and the market needs to be adjusted”.

But Chan dismissed the idea, calling rent control an “outdated regulation that can favour the tenants too much”.

Both Cheung and Chan suggested that Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor realise her campaign pledge to allow buyers of Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) units to work with social enterprises to let their units to increase the liquidity of the HOS rental market.

“However we will have to study further on how to properly price the rentals of these HOS units so that the owners will not be allowed to buy the flats with discounts and lease them out at market rates,” Cheung added.