Hong Kong’s finance chief defended his budget on Friday, saying the city’s grass roots had received more benefits than in previous years and urging critics to look at the blueprint as a whole.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po’s remarks came as some Hongkongers complained that the sweeteners were unevenly distributed, with more than 80 per cent of the HK$50 billion (US$6.4 billion) windfall going to the middle-class through targeted tax breaks and rate waivers.

A survey found that only 26 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the budget – the lowest satisfaction rate in four years.

Speaking on a radio phone-in show, Chan cited initiatives for the grass roots, including an extra two months of Comprehensive Social Security Assistance, a one-off grant of HK$2,000 for students in need, and an exam fee waiver.

“When this sum is compared to previous years, the grass roots will receive more in absolute [terms],” he said. “We cannot focus on the sharing of the surplus alone, we have to look at it in totality.”

Chan said the additional education resources for low-income families, alongside the sports and cultural promotions announced in his budget, would also benefit the grass roots.

On Wednesday, in his second budget for the city, Chan announced a series of salary and profits tax rebates and increased tax allowances, with the government sitting on a record surplus of HK$138 billion.

Democratic Party lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung phoned in during the programme and urged Chan to hand out HK$6,000 in allowances to all citizens, but include tax breaks in the calculation.

Chan responded that he had heard him and did not want to repeat his position.

He later reiterated that the idea of cash handouts for all was against the fiscal philosophy of this administration.

“We want to use the money wisely on a targeted basis,” Chan said, adding that there was no strong economic reason to give out cash.

The finance chief said it was not realistic to address the poverty gap in a single budget, but the entire government had a vision to “build a just and equitable society”.

One caller, who gave his name as Peter, told Chan that the government should permanently waive property rates for those aged 65 and above and were living in their own flats.

Chan dismissed the idea as unfair as he noted that home sizes for elderly property owners ranged from small flats to luxury houses.

Another caller criticised the voluntary health insurance scheme announced on Wednesday for allowing insurance companies to reject customers on the basis of their age and medical conditions.

Chan said this was merely the first step of the scheme, and that the government would strive for better protection for all.