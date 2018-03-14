Cathay Pacific Airways, Asia’s largest international airline, saw its net loss more than double to HK$1.25 billion (US$160 million) in 2017 – the carrier’s first back-to-back loss in its 71-year history – as it restructures to turn around the business, the company announced on Wednesday.

Robust earnings from Cathay Pacific’s cargo unit and a much larger contribution of profits from subsidiaries and associate businesses helped offset the steepest losses in nine years as bad fuel hedging bets, one-off fines and redundancy costs dragged down results. The results were better than some analysts’ estimates of a HK$2.8 billion net loss.

The airline recorded a HK$575 million loss in 2016.

Excluding one-off gains and losses, after a deficit of HK$2.05 billion in the first half of 2017, the airline managed to record a second-half profit of HK$792 million. The second half of the year is traditionally a stronger period for the airline.

However, a number of one-off charges affected the airline’s earnings including a HK$498 million fine from the European Commission and HK$224 million associated with redundancies.

The airline booked gains of HK$830 million, including disposal of its interest in TravelSky Technology for a profit of HK$586 million.

Losses associated with the airline’s core business worsened to HK$4.3 billion.

Passenger yield, a closely watched measure of how much an airline makes on air tickets, fell 3.3 per cent to 52.3 HK cents, as Cathay again faced overcapacity in key markets leading to “intense competition”.

Cargo yield jumped 11.3 per cent to HK$1.77, on the back of stronger demand. The airline benefited from adding extra cargo planes and carrying more freight at higher prices, which subsidised the loss-making core airline business.

Another closely monitored metric, cost per available tonne kilometre (excluding fuel), reflecting its cost structure, rose slightly to HK$2.14, indicating the airline was starting to rein in its overheads.

The airline also saw its fuel hedging contracts rack up losses of HK$6.3 billion, smaller than the previous year, but overall fuel costs rose to HK$31.1 billion.

Cathay Pacific and its regional airline Cathay Dragon carried 34.8 million passengers, a load factor of 84.4 per cent, down 0.1 percentage points year on year.

Hong Kong’s biggest airline has cut 600 jobs so far as it overhauls its business in response to stiff competition, particularly as vigorous expansion from mainland Chinese and Middle East airlines and low-cost carriers erode market share.

The airline is also among the few marquee Asia-Pacific carriers not to operate a budget airline, which has hampered its efforts to compete more effectively.

Cathay Pacific in 2008 lost HK$8.5 billion during the height of the global financial crisis.

Despite the poor performance, Cathay Pacific kept its full-year dividend unchanged at 5 HK cents per share. Loss per share more than doubled to 32 HK cents from 14.6 HK cents.

Cathay shares were down 12 HK cents, or 0.87 per cent, to HK$13.66 while the benchmark Hang Seng Index had lost 395 points, or 1.25 per cent, to 31,206.