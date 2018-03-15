Hong Kong cabbies hold protest against ‘unlicensed taxis’ on Uber

Sixteen members of the North West Taxi Driver and Operators Association protested outside Hong Kong police headquarters at around 10.00am on Thursday, calling on the force to take action against unlicensed cabs providing services via ride-hailing giant Uber.

Wong Wing-chung, chairman of the 1,000-member association, said police should investigate whether Uber was allowing drivers to register on the mobile platform with “false documents”.

“We learned from the news that Uber claims to have tens of thousands of cars available on its platform. But the Transport Department said it had issued only several hundred taxi licences. So we believe some people are lying and using false documents,” he said.

But Wong said he was not against the idea and use of taxi hailing apps. “If Uber allows us to charge double and triple fees … and get rid of all the unlicensed cabs, we taxi drivers can use Uber as well,” Wong said.

He dismissed the frequent complaints by passengers who had difficulty getting a taxi in the busy city. “There are a number of mobile apps other than Uber. You can get a cab with a 15 per cent promised discount with them even in the worst rush hour,” Wong said.

Other taxi driver organisations threatened to block off the government headquarters in Admiralty at noon with their vehicles and sound their horns for 30 seconds in protest of such unlicensed services.

There are 18,163 taxis in Hong Kong, with 40,000 drivers. The industry has long been associated with poor service and overcharging.

Uber revealed in December that its registered drivers numbered more than 30,000. The company said its services had more than 300,000 active users.