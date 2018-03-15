Four HKT service centres have been in violation of land leases for as long as eight years, the Lands Department confirmed on Thursday, after slapping Hong Kong’s largest telecommunications company with warning letters.

The department is also investigating if three other telephone exchanges belonging to HKT, a subsidiary of PCCW owned by tycoon Richard Li Tzar-kai, for similar offences.

The news came a month after the Task Force on Land Supply recommended the government explore whether old telecoms stations in relatively prime locations had the potential for residential development.

Responding to media queries, a Lands Department spokeswoman said that the use of HKT telephone exchanges in Mongkok Exchange Building, Yuen Long Exchange, Lai Chi Kok Exchange and Tsuen Wan Exchange for customer centres breached lease conditions.

The department has issued warning letters to the owners of three, in Mong Kok, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long, the spokeswoman said Thursday.

The department added that it had received a request from the owner of HKT’s Yuen Long Exchange in early February to use the area under the telephone exchange as a customer service centre and the site is now being handled according to established procedures. If the application is approved, the applicant is required to pay the relevant fees and would trace back to the date that it started breaching the lease, it said.

It also asked the one in Tsuen Wan to provide more information.

For the Lai Chi Kok Exchange, the department would issue a warning letter to the owner, asking for rectification of the contraventions within a time limit.

The spokeswoman said records showed that it had not received applications from the land owners from the Lai Chi Kok centre to use part of the building as a customer service centre in the past eight years.

It also asked the ones in Mong Kok and Lai Chi Kok to correct the contravention within the time limit, which it did not specify.



“If the correction has not been completed after the warning period expires, the Lands Department will take further steps to implement the contractual terms in accordance with established procedures,” the spokeswoman said.

She added that the department was investigating three other telephone exchanges in Sheung Wan, Wan Chai and Causeway Bay for breaching land leases.

According to records, the department has not received applications from HKT for the three exchanges as a customer service centre in the past eight years, she said.

A PCCW spokesman said that it would not comment on media reports.

“We liaise with the district Lands Department from time to time with regard to the use of our telephone exchanges, details of which cannot be disclosed,” he said.

HKT is a subsidiary of PCCW.

PCCW currently owns more than 70 telephone exchanges across Hong Kong. Since the end of 2010, the corporation has opened a total of 10 customer service centres – seven of which are located in telephone exchanges in Yuen Long, Tsuen Wan, Mong Kok, Lai Chi Kok, Wan Chai, Causeway Bay and Sheung Wan – to provide customer service for PCCW’s landline, mobile, Now TV and broadband customers.