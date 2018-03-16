Thick fog and poor visibility around Hong Kong International Airport led to a dozen flights from as far as Europe and North America being diverted to Macau and Shenzhen on Friday morning, as well as average flight delays of up to an hour.

The diverted aircraft included at least seven operated by Cathay Pacific Airways and three by Hong Kong Airlines between 6am and 8am.

Flights from Los Angeles, London, Johannesburg, Auckland and Bangkok were among those affected. Two cargo planes, including one operated by Singapore Airlines, were also diverted.

According to a flight tracking website, the average delay at 10am was one hour for departing flights. No significant delays were shown for arrival flights.

Visibility was reduced to as little as 330 metres at the airport, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

A photo posted on social media that was taken next to a plane on the airport tarmac showed how the wing tip of the aircraft, as well as the plane in front of it, could barely be seen in the heavy fog.