A man punched and headbutted the windscreen of a double-decker bus in Hong Kong – finally breaking through it – when the driver refused to let him get off after the vehicle had left a stop.

In a widely circulated video, the 65-year-old passenger was seen arguing with the driver of a KMB bus on route 46X near Tai Wai MTR station at about 11.50am on Tuesday.

The highly agitated man slapped, pushed and elbowed the windscreen of the stationary vehicle – and also kicked it. Blood smeared the glass.

The passenger also pushed the driver, 37, who had left his seat and was calling for help on his phone. The man then headbutted the windscreen – finally putting a hole in it. He also threw one of his shoes out of the window.

Police arrived and subdued the man and he was taken to Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin for treatment.

The passenger reportedly asked to disembark soon after the 46X bus – which runs between Mei Foo and Hin Keng – left the stop at Tai Wai MTR station on Mei Tin Road, but his request was rejected by the driver.

A KMB spokesman said police were investigating. The bus was taken to a depot for repairs.