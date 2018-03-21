A travel agency in Yau Mai Tei has closed down without prior notice, leaving at least 70 holidaymakers in limbo ahead of the coming Easter break.

Some upset customers, who had bought plane tickets or flight-hotel packages from Action Travel Services on Woosung Street, filed complaints with police and the Travel Industry Council on Tuesday night, after they were unable to contact the agency.

A notice posted outside the agency’s office said the company had faced operational difficulties, and its board had been unable to operate normally. It would cease all business from Tuesday.

The company said all inquiries should be referred to the Travel Industry Council, and it “deeply regretted” the inconvenience caused to customers.

Action Travel was founded in 2006 by a group of senior members in the tourism sector, according to its website.

Travel Industry Council executive director Alice Chan Cheung Lok-yee said the firm had contacted the industry watchdog on its own initiative on Tuesday afternoon to say it planned to end the business due to financial issues.

The council was told that about 70 Easter holidaymakers had been affected, but it had yet to confirm the figure. A total sum of about HK$600,000 (US$76,500) was involved.

Chan said six customers who approached the watchdog for help had bought voucher-like invoices meant to be exchanged for flight tickets, hotel stays or packages within specified periods.

But none of them had received receipts franked by the council, meaning they would not be covered by the Travel Industry Compensation Fund.

The Travel Agents Registry said it had suspended Action Travel’s licences in accordance with the Travel Agents Ordinance. The decision was made after it summoned the controllers of Action Travel on Tuesday.

The registry issued a stern warning to the agency, urging it to contact all affected customers as soon as possible and properly safeguard their interests. The registry said it would consider handing the case over to law enforcement agencies.

The council said it would suspend the company’s membership on Wednesday.

As of late Tuesday night, about a dozen affected customers had approached officers at Yau Ma Tei police station. They said the company had been actively pushing its products recently.