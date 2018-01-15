The University of Texas at Austin (UT-Austin) has reportedly rejected funding from a foundation helmed by Hong Kong’s former leader, amid concerns it is linked to a branch of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dedicated to helping the country achieve global influence.

Letters exchanged between university president Gregory Fenves and US senator Ted Cruz of Texas and published by The Washington Post on Monday revealed the school recently decided it would not accept money from the China-United States Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) – headed by Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa – for its China Public Policy Center programmes, student exchanges or other initiatives.

In a letter to Fenves on January 2, Cruz described the Hong Kong-based CUSEF as a “pseudo-philanthropic foundation” with ties to the CCP.

The Republican senator added that Tung currently served as vice-chairman in China’s top political advisory body – the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference – that worked closely with the party’s united front work department, “the structure the CCP utilises to manage foreign influence operations”.

“I am deeply concerned that collaborating with CUSEF, given its affiliation with the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) united front system and its registration as an agent of a foreign capital, would disseminate PRC propaganda within the [China Public Policy] Center and compromise its credibility.

“CUSEF and the united front are the external face of the CCP’s internal authoritarianism [which is] manifested in systematic human rights violations,” Cruz, a former US presidential hopeful in the 2016 race, said.

According to The Washington Post, the controversy stemmed from a proposal to accept CUSEF funding for the centre, which opened last August to further the study of China policy and diplomacy. After concerns were raised by university staff, Fenves investigated the matter.

In his reply to Cruz on January 12, he referred to his review of the proposal.

“In the past two months, I have spoken with US intelligence officials, talked with faculty experts on US-China relations and American national security, and read the media coverage and policy research reports about CUSEF,” Fenves wrote.

“Based on that review, I had decided before receiving your letter that the university will not accept programmatic funding from CUSEF. Neither will we accept any funds for travel, student exchanges or other initiatives from the organisation.”

Fenves stressed that while external funding was vital to UT-Austin’s research, he would ensure that “the receipt of outside funding does not create potential conflicts of interests or place limits on academic freedom and the robust exchanges of ideas.”

“I am concerned about this if we were to accept funding from CUSEF,” wrote Fenves, who pledged to pursue other sources of funding for the centre.

A spokesman from Tung’s office told the South China Morning Post that he had no comment to make, while the CUSEF has not yet responded to queries. However, a CUSEF spokesman, to The Washington Post, denied the foundation was an agent of the Chinese government.

It is not the first time that CUSEF has come under scrutiny in the US.

Global affairs magazine Foreign Policy reported last November that the foundation had funded policy research at Washington’s most influential institutions – such as Brookings Institution – in a bid to reshape public opinion and policy abroad for the CCP. The CUSEF said then it aimed to improve cooperation between the US and China at a non-official level and would not engage in any lobbying work.

Fenves has yet to respond to enquiries from the South China Morning Post.