Baptist University officials promised on Tuesday to consider all possibilities in reviewing a Mandarin graduation requirement in a bid to calm tensions that had been boiling on the Hong Kong campus.

Officials met students for the first time since about 30 students stormed the university’s Language Centre last week with student union president Lau Tsz-kei hurling vulgarities at a staff.

After the orderly meeting, vice-president for teaching and learning Albert Chau Wai-lap told reporters that the school would review the Mandarin requirement by consulting different stakeholders.

“The university will consider all possibilities but we need to talk with not only students – students’ views are very important – but we need also to consider teachers’ view as well as current expectations of community,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Post has learned that one of the students who participated in the protest lost his internship at a mainland hospital and returned to Hong Kong on Tuesday night.

Andrew Chan Lok-hang, from the university’s school of Chinese medicine, is the convenor of Cantonese support group Societas Linguistica Hongkongensis.

According to Chinese media, the Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine said it had received complaints from many people regarding Chan.

Relations between the administration and students had been frosty since the eight-hour stand-off at the centre.

The school has said it was pursuing disciplinary proceedings against those who breached its code of conduct but Lau said he has not yet heard from the school.

The matter centres on a test introduced last year for students seeking exemption from taking a compulsory Mandarin course.

Results showed that 70 per cent had failed. Students question a perceived lack of transparency of the test as the marking scheme were revealed last week – months after the test was conducted.

The students were also unhappy that the Mandarin module was compulsory.

Chau said the school would make changes to the next exemption test, which would be conducted later in the semester. Besides hearing feedback from students and staff, the vice-president added the school would conduct focus groups with those who took the test last year.

Chau explained the policy was introduced more than 10 years ago, adding the school was constantly making adjustments.

Lau said before the 3½ hour meeting, management frequently used excuses to avoid discussing the Mandarin requirement.

“It is the school’s responsibility to consult students on school matters,” he said. “We have no negative feelings towards Mandarin, but why must the school make it compulsory for us to study that?”

Lau added that the module affected students who have other credits to fulfil, adding he hoped the school would trust them in discerning what course to study.

He said student leaders would continue dialogue with the school, but if the school became unwilling to discuss further, they would need to take other action.

Professor Lo Ping-cheung, associate dean at the university’s faculty of arts also urged the school to cancel the Mandarin graduation requirement.

He said that while he did not agree with some students’ dislike of Mandarin, he could understand why they were protesting against it.

“Education cannot be separated from the environment. The policy is not wrong, but it is not appropriate for this time period,” he said, adding that the unpopularity of the policy is related to the current political situation in Hong Kong.

He said since some universities in Hong Kong do not have such requirements too, it would be reasonable to cancel this fulfilment.

With additional reporting by Danny Mok