Two Baptist University students involved in an eight-hour stand-off at a campus protest last week have been immediately suspended, the school’s president said on Wednesday, declaring in an emotional announcement they had posed a danger to staff at the institution.

Student union leader Lau Tsz-kei and Andrew Chan Lok-hang, convenor of a Cantonese language support group, were the two identified for temporary suspension pending the completion of disciplinary proceedings. They replied angrily to the news, calling Chin “heartless”.

“Initial investigations found the students’ conduct on the day resulted in our teachers feeling threatened and insulted, affecting their work,” university president Roland Chin Tai-hong said.

“Their behaviour is against our students’ code of conduct.”

On this basis, Chin said, director of student affairs Gordon Tang Yu-nam recommended the immediate suspension of the two students in accordance with the code.

Chin said the decision was not without precedent, but he did not provide details.

The development was the latest twist in a story that began when some 30 students confronted staff at the university’s Language Centre to protest against a Mandarin language graduation requirement. A video clip of Lau speaking aggressively during the eight-hour stand-off went viral on social media and sparked criticism both on campus and off.

Chin said no other students at the protest had so far been found to have seriously violated the code of conduct.

The president added that disciplinary proceedings typically took a few weeks to complete.

Lau and Chan expressed disappointment with the decision and said they would not be shocked if they were expelled and asked to reimburse their school fees.

The student union leader added that he could not see how he endangered staff safety.

“I am shocked with the decision as usually you have to go through investigations [before meting out punishment],” Lau said.

Chan blasted Chin for focusing on punishing them instead of looking after his safety.

Following reports of the protest by mainland media, including the state-run Global Times, Chan received more than 100 threatening messages on Facebook. Some expressed an intention to beat and kill him, he said.

Chan decided to quit his one-year internship at the Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Chinese Medicine in Guangzhou and returned to Hong Kong on Tuesday, after the hospital received more than 100 menacing phone calls.

“This president is heartless,” he said. “I still have over 100 threatening messages and this president is not doing anything about it.”

Chan explained that he sought help from Chin through a district councillor but only received a reply saying the school would look into the matter.

But the university president, who was tearful in announcing the suspensions on Wednesday, insisted he cared about the student. Chin cited as proof his asking the school of Chinese medicine to send a teacher to accompany Chan to return to Hong Kong from Guangzhou.