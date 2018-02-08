Many working parents with nowhere to bring their children opted to take them to school on Thursday morning, despite classes having been cancelled at the city’s kindergartens and primary schools in a move by the authorities to curb the spread of the flu.

This brought pupils an early start to the Lunar New Year holiday, though the Education Bureau has asked schools to remain open to cater for children in need of care.

All 1,600 kindergartens, primary schools and special needs schools in Hong Kong were ordered to close from Thursday – days ahead of the festive break, which runs from February 16 to 19– in a rare move to stem a flu outbreak that has hit children particularly hard.

The sudden announcement on Wednesday, made after a cross-departmental meeting and under the advice of health experts, left many parents unhappy about not having enough time to make alternative childcare arrangements.

“After considering opinions and recommendations from experts, [the government] decided the Lunar New Year holiday will start earlier in kindergartens and primary schools,” Dr Wong Ka-hing, controller for the Centre for Health Protection, said.

Most schools were originally expected to close early or in the middle of next week. Their holidays will end as planned, with the dates varying from school to school.

Yeung Choi-ming, principal of Yan Oi Tong Mrs Augusta Cheung Kindergarten Cum Nursery in Tai Po, said 11 pupils from K1 to K3 showed up in school on Thursday.

“We have many working parents, and they might not be quick enough to arrange for someone else to look after their children [after the announcement],” Yeung said.

She said the kindergarten would provide normal services until next Wednesday. Activities such as physical exercise and storytime would be offered to pupils on days not originally scheduled as holidays.

At St Paul’s Day Nursery on Leighton Road in Causeway Bay, which provides full-day services to more than 200 pupils, parents were still dropping their children off in droves.

“The [Education Bureau’s] announcement came a bit late, in my opinion. They should have announced it much earlier so parents could make proper arrangements,” said Meredith Cheung, who was dropping her daughter off at school before rushing to work. “Luckily our school is open, or it would be quite hectic for us.”

Working mother Angela Lam agreed that classes should be cancelled, saying there was no better solution.

“It’s only three or four days before the holiday anyway, what’s the point of waiting?” she said. “We have to work full-time, so it’s good we have a place to take them.”

Lam said she was worried about the outbreak and had taken her kindergarten-age daughter to get a flu jab. “All parents should have done it earlier, knowing that the weather would get so cold,” she said.

Other adults decided not take their charges to school despite the short notice. A grandmother, who gave her name as Mrs Tam, said she was “very scared” about what she read in the news and did not want to take any risks given that it was almost the Lunar New Year.

Instead, she took her grandson grocery shopping at Wan Chai Market on Thursday morning. “We’ll just take it as an early holiday. It’s not a big deal.”

At Zebedee International Preschool and Nursery in Tai Po, parent Jonathan Li was left disappointed after he tried to drop his four-year-old son off.

“The school said it was open, so I wanted to see if there were any other children coming in to play with my son,” he said. But as no other pupils were expected to turn up, he decided not to leave his son in school alone.

Li said he had to take an extra week’s leave to look after the boy because of the early school holidays.

“I think the [arrangement] is meaningless,” he said. “Where can children go? They either stay at home or visit public places. But I’m more worried about bringing my son to public places, where there are more people, than to school.”

Linda Cheung, the kindergarten’s administrator, said one or two parents did call to ask whether they could send their children, but the school advised that the pupils should stay at home.

Vice-principal Diane Harfitt said the kindergarten had prepared activities to entertain the children if any came to school.