Just 10 per cent of Primary Three pupils will have to sit a competency assessment notorious for putting undue pressure on the children this year and no reports will be issued to schools on their individual performances, the education minister announced on Friday, after accepting a report from a committee tasked to review the test.

However, concerns from parents and educators on pupils being drilled for the exam still remained as the Education Bureau also provided an option for schools that wish to get a detailed report on their performance to have all their Primary Three pupils take the exam.

Speaking after a meeting of the government-appointed Coordinating Committee on Basic Competency Assessment and Assessment Literacy on Friday, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung announced that the Primary Three Territory-wide System Assessment (TSA) would take place this year for all subsidised schools including direct subsidy scheme schools using a sampling method. That involves having 10 per cent of such pupils, randomly selected, in each of these schools take the exam.

Yeung also said that the names of pupils and schools would not be recorded, and individual school reports would not be provided.

He said this will be a long-term arrangement, unlike the Basic Competency Assessment research study last year or the TSA trial in 2016. But he added that the bureau would regularly review policies.

For non-Chinese speaking pupils and those with special education needs, a small number of pupils from these two groups will be separately sampled for the assessment to meet statistical requirements, with the exact percentage to be discussed.

“This is enough to provide sufficient data for the government on the Hong Kong level to continue our enhancement of education policies,” he said.

But he said that over the two years of the review, the committee found that the education sector agreed that assessment could improve teaching and learning and some schools hoped they could continue to get reports on the school level to help their own teaching methods.

As such, the committee provided a separate option for the Examinations and Assessment Authority to make arrangements to enable such schools to have all their Primary Three pupils participate in the assessment.

These schools would then be able to obtain individual school reports.

“I need to stress this is a voluntarily participation and the government will not take these reports or check which schools participated or not,” Yeung said.

He said that after enhancements to the TSA in the last two years, the committee did not notice any drilling, but said that in introducing the new measures it took societal concerns into consideration.