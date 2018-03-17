The government has tightened the rules on who qualifies for free entry to Hong Kong’s most important student exam, amending a policy first unveiled in last month’s budget.

Only school students will benefit from the exam fee waiver, to stop people taking the Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exam – whose results determine university admissions – for fun or to make mischief.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said during his 2018-19 budget speech that the government would cover fees for candidates sitting the 2019 DSE. As part of efforts to share out a larger-than-expected HK$138 billion surplus for the last financial year, officials set aside HK$180 million to pay the fees, which vary from HK$414 (US$53) to HK$619 per subject.

Justifying the decision to tighten the criteria, Education Secretary Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said he wanted to stop opportunistic mature students and “pranksters” taking advantage at the expense of the latest batch of pupils.

“I think will not be in the best interest of the students [to have the waiver open to all],” said Yeung, who discussed the changes with the city’s exam administrators. “I think the proposal that we now make is to provide a very stable environment so that candidates can perform at their best in the examination.”

The Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority, which administers public exams, said it would finalise administrative details as soon as possible. It promised to ensure a smooth DSE in 2019 and a fair assessment for all students.

