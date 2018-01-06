Hong Kong is expected to face chilly weather next week, with temperatures plunging to as low as 8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to weather officials.

The city woke to a cool and gloomy morning on Saturday, and by 10am, the temperature was at 16 degrees, 5 degrees lower than the mark recorded at the same time a day before.

The Observatory’s latest nine-day weather forecast showed that the mercury would dip further.

“A cold front is expected to form over southern China [on Sunday] and it will move across the coastal areas on Monday,” it said in a statement. “It will become significantly cold with rain over the region.”

Cloudy conditions and rain are expected on Monday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 10 degrees.

The forecast for Tuesday was a low of 8 degrees, with a high of only 11 degrees.

Or Ming-keung, a scientific officer from the Observatory, said northerly winds and rain would also add to the cold weather.

More sunshine is expected on Wednesday, with drier conditions and periods of clear skies.

Overall, the intense winter monsoon would continue to bring cold weather, with a temperature range of 10 to 16 degrees.

The mercury will climb steadily next weekend, hitting 19 degrees next Sunday.