A three-year-old girl who had been suffering from flu died on Monday morning, the first fatal case of child influenza in Hong Kong this year.

The girl’s death came after the Centre for Health Protection announced last Wednesday that the city had entered the winter flu season as the number of cases were rising.

A Hospital Authority spokesman said the girl, who had been receiving care at United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong since January 6, died at around 6.30am.

The centre announced that the girl was a severe flu case the day after she was admitted to hospital. She developed fever, cough with sputum, runny nose and sore throat on January 5. The next day she was sent to the hospital’s paediatric intensive care unit through the accident and emergency department, after she was found unresponsive with purplish skin.

The girl had been in critical condition since January 7.

It was confirmed she had been infected with influenza B virus and suffered from encephalopathy, or brain damage. The centre said the girl did not receive the flu vaccine for the current season and did not have any recent travel history.

The city recorded 27 severe flu cases among adults in the first 10 days this year. Of them, 13 died.

The centre on Sunday also announced another severe child case, in which a three-year-old boy with chronic illness was transferred to the paediatric intensive care unit of Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung on Friday. He was sent there via Yan Chai Hospital’s emergency accident and department after he presented with shortness of breath and a worse general health condition.

The boy, who was also found to be infected with influenza B virus, suffered from infection-associated pneumonia and septic shock.