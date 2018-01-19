A Taiwanese brand of pre-packed candy stocked in Hong Kong has been made with expired ingredients, it emerged on Friday night, prompting the city’s food safety watchdog to intervene.

The Centre for Food Safety urged the public not to eat the candy, asked retailers to stop selling the product and called on the local importer to initiate a recall.

Sold as “DHA+ Ca for Kids Candy” under the brand name Kiwi House, several product lines were found to have been made with expired ingredients.

A centre spokesman said preliminary investigation showed “about 4,800 tins of the affected product” had been imported from Taiwan to Hong Kong, “with all of them distributed or given out”.

“The centre has immediately instructed the importer ... to stop sale and remove from shelves the above product and initiate a recall.

He added the centre had “immediately contacted the Taiwanese authorities” seeking more information.

The candy was manufactured by E-Noon Bio-Tech Food Co, Ltd, and imported by Life Science Organisation New Zealand Ltd. The affected products come in 120g tins and bear an expiry date of December 29, 2018.

According to Section 54 of the Public Health and Municipal Services Ordinance, all food available for sale in Hong Kong, whether locally produced or imported, should be fit for human consumption. An offender is subject to a maximum fine of HK$450,000 (US$57,500) and imprisonment for six months upon conviction.

A spokeswoman for the food safety watchdog said the agency would “closely monitor” the situation and “take appropriate action.”

Members of the public may call the importer’s hotline at +822 3176 0901 during office hours to ask about the recall.

This is not the first time for a food scare in the city to originate from Taiwan. In 2015, a popular and critically acclaimed sandwich from the island put 46 Hongkongers in hospital.