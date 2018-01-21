It will be time to get your coats and scarves out again in the next 10 days as temperatures are expected to dip as low as 10 degrees Celsius.

After a week of warmer weather, the Hong Kong Observatory is now forecasting an intense northeast monsoon will begin to affect the southern China coast by the middle of this week.

“It will be cloudier over the region and temperatures will fall progressively. It will be cold early next week,” the Observatory said.

The minimum temperature was forecast to drop progressively from 17 degrees to 14 this week, before falling further to as low as 10 degrees by January 30.

A few rain patches were also expected from Wednesday to next Monday.