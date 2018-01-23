Two men were arrested after police found about 1,000 wild animals, mostly endangered species, in a village house and a metal sheet hut in the New Territories on Tuesday.

Among them were a giant salamander, foxes, leopard cats, civet cats, otters, eagles, owls, more than 70 snakes including a python, turtles, a peacock and different kinds of rodents.

Police and Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department officers, along with representatives from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, raided the three-storey house in Cornwell Garden off Kam Sheung Road and a nearby hut in Lin Fa Tei.

They also found a fish tank measuring 4.5ft by 5ft with about 10 different species of fish – including the Arapima, one of the oldest fish in the Amazon. The largest fishes were about four feet long.

“The live animals were found in the two locations and many of them were endangered species,” a source close to the investigation said.

“In terms of their health and living conditions, at this stage, no law has been broken. Investigation is continuing.”

The source said investigators did not rule out the possibility of this being a case of illegal trading in endangered species.

The two men arrested were a 49-year-old believed to be the operator of the sites and a 27-year-old believed to be an employee.

Police were investigating whether the men had licences to keep the endangered species, with the source saying it was possible to acquire licences from local authorities for breeds like giant salamanders.

“We are still investigating [where the animals came from] and how long they have been kept at the two sites,” the source said.

Police also sought help from experts at Kadoorie Farm & Botanic Garden to identify the animals.

Neighbours told the media that the house owner ran businesses related to animals, including an animal clinic and a pet shop in Yuen Long. Leopard cats were often seen in the balcony of the house and the sounds the animals made caused a nuisance, they said.

They added that a person, believed to be an employee, had posted online that newborn leopard cats were available for sale.

Under Hong Kong’s Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance, except with specific exemptions, possession of specimens of a scheduled endangered species requires a licence issued in advance from the fisheries department.

Any person contravening the licensing requirements will be prosecuted and liable to maximum penalty of a fine of HK$5 million and imprisonment for two years.

The authorities were still investigating at the scene on Tuesday night.