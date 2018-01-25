A five-year-old boy became the second child to lose his life to the flu in Hong Kong this year, with his kindergarten in Fanling announcing that it would suspend classes for a week to sanitise its premises.

Since the winter flu season began at the start of the year, there have been 88 cases of adult flu sufferers with serious complications, and 46 patients had died as of January 24. The first child to die from the flu was a three-year-old girl.

Public hospitals in Hong Kong have been stretched to maximum capacity and are seeing bed occupancy rates of up to 123 per cent, resulting in patients having to wait hours for an available bed.

“The latest surveillance data showed that local influenza activity increased markedly to a high

level,” the Centre for Health Protection said in its weekly publication, the Flu Express.

The five-year-old boy attended Anchors Kindergarten & International Nursery and it is not known if he had received the flu vaccine.

At 11pm on Wednesday, he was brought to the emergency unit of the private Union Hospital as he had been vomiting and had a fever.

He tested positive for Influenza B, the predominant strain of the virus circulating in the city, and was admitted to hospital.

Influenza B is dangerous to a large proportion of Hong Kong’s population who may have no antibodies against the virus, as it has been inactive for the past few years.

The boy died at about 6am on Thursday, prompting the kindergarten to announce that it would close for a week, starting from Friday. It also postponed an excursion planned for that day.

The centre said it would arrange for its premises to be disinfected during the closure. A spokesman for the centre said it was crucial for those aged 6 months or above to receive the flu vaccine and protect themselves from harmful complications.